Earth’s interior is cooling faster than thought: study

since the earth was formed, 4.543 billion years ago, has been cooling slowly due to natural process. However, a recent study found that Earth’s internal temperature Dissipates sooner than expected.

How does this process take place?

researchers Federal Polytechnic School of Zurich In Switzerland, guided Dr. Motohiko MurakamiAs well as specialists from Carnegie Institution, based in Washington, USA, and published in the magazine Earth and Planetary Science Letters A study shows that heat is from the core of the earth It’s getting cold sooner than thought.

Scientists advancedunder laboratory conditions System that allows measurement of thermal conductivity From a mineral known as “Bridgemanita”, located on the border between Earth’s outer core of iron and nickel And the lower mantle of the molten liquid above it.

These measurements were made in pressure and temperature conditions that prevail within the earth. “This measurement system We were allowed to pretend The thermal conductivity of bridgemanite is approx 1.5 times higher than it was meant to be,” says Murakami in A ETH . statement.

This indicates that Heat flow From the core to the mantle is also larger than previously thought. increased heat flow, Increases convection in the mantle and accelerates cooling from Earth.

What is the rate of cooling of the Earth’s interior?

Murakami states that his findings “could give us a new perspective on Earth dynamics evolution. They suggest that the Earth, like other rocky planets Mercury s MarsIt’s getting cold and lethargic, Much faster than expected.”

However, at the moment Can not determine exactly How quickly cools When does the inside harden? Hence the end geological activity.

To do this, set Murakami, “You must first understand Best how it works pregnancy mantle spatially and temporary, inter alia.