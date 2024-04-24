How can you record your video calls on WhatsApp? This is how it's done on Android – Teach Me About Science

The WhatsApp communication platform is not just a social network for instant messaging, it allows us to perform a large number of functions that we would not have imagined possible a few years ago. Well, let's remember the first versions that only allowed the exchange of texts and images, then videos, subsequent calls, video calls, and currently the massive exchange of a large number of files like the ones mentioned below. WhatsApp allows you to exchange: text documents, PDF documents, zip files, share your real-time location, your precise location, individual audio recordings, loop videos, gifs, stickers, and allows you to create communities, track channels, and transfer files without having to Adding a contact and a large number of other capabilities that are difficult to share in detail.

With these functions, security measures to protect privacy and constant updates, they have made it a favorite app for millions of people for exchanging messages, above popular apps like Telegram, Line, Viber and others.

Surprising your loved ones with a video call is a very nice thing and many times we would like to be able to record so that we can play the video again, today we will teach you how to do it from your Android cell phone but remember that you must ask for the approval of your friend or contact. Your connectivity as well as access to the features on your phone which we'll detail below.

Learn how to record video calls using your Android cell phone

This function is only available for Android devices, as it has a native screen recording tool; This function is not possible with iPhone mobile phones, unless third-party applications are used.

Before you get started, it is very important to remember that recording a video call without the other person's consent can constitute an invasion of privacy. Make sure permission is asked before you start recording and that the person is aware of the recording.

How to record a WhatsApp video call on Android?

First: Open the quick settings panel by swiping down from the top of the screen to access the quick settings panel.

Second: Find “Screen Recording” and click on it, select the “Screen Recording” option and click on it. Once in, set up your recording, and choose whether you want to include microphone audio in the recording.

Third: Start recording, just click on the “Start Recording” button. Open the WhatsApp app and find the conversation in which you want to make the video call.

Fourth: Once you have your contact, start the video call. Start a video call with the person or group you want to record. End the video call. Once the video call ends, end the call as you normally would.

Fifth: Pause recording. Scroll the quick settings panel and press the “Pause Recording” button to stop recording.

Ready, we are done, your WhatsApp video call recording will be saved in your phone gallery.

Important aspects that you should not ignore

Privacy is essential, so ask the other person's permission before recording a video call. Consider the storage space you have on your Android phone, since video recordings can take up a lot of space on your phone. Make sure you have enough space available.

Remember that the recording quality will directly depend on your Internet speed and the power of your phone. Thanks to this amazing trick, you can now record WhatsApp video calls and share your best moments with the people you care about.