Enter and see the cars in which Arnold Schwarzenegger travels with his girlfriend

Arnold Schwarzenegger has never ceased to surprise his fans with the most famous blockbuster in the world of cinema, but his personal life is another detail that draws attention, especially for many of the models in his garage where he was happily snapped with his girlfriend. We show you…

Arnold SchwarzeneggerHe is the most famous actor of all time with a multifaceted stellar life of being a businessman, politician, and bodybuilder as well as the preeminent reference in action, fantasy, and suspense films such as “Terminator”, “Escape Plan” and “Survivor”, among others. others.

Behind the scenarios, the famous “Hasta la vista … baby” sees you as a legacy over $300 million, At the same time, his various facets have allowed him to continue increasing his wealth and thus occupying another space in his wonderful garage with the cars of his choice, details which are undoubtedly his passion.

On the other hand, it is natural for many to see the veteran actor starring in action movies driving asphalt monsters and even military tanks, impressing with his excellent skill behind the wheel, carrying tons of weights packed with impressive speed, resistance and strength.

however, There are two private cars where the actor was arrested with his girlfriend Heather Milligana physiotherapist with whom he has been in a relationship for several years, and the most exciting car ride behind the wheel of the models we present to you below.

1. Bugatti Veyron

One of the most expensive models of the actor is extraordinary Bugatti Veyronwhich offers a top speed of 407 km/h, provides acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, a maximum power of 1,001 CV/736 kW, a 16-cylinder, 7-speed gearbox with impeccable efficiency in Great team close to 2 million dollars.

In an impressive video, the famous Terminator is shown with his partner who, in addition, allowed him to drive behind the wheel of his prized car, impressing everyone with confidence in a luxury transport, expensive and ideal for traveling as a couple of maximum in technology.

2. Classic Studebaker Excalibur

Classic Studebaker Excalibur

Like a romantic movie, the actor has style Classic Studebaker Excaliburmade up of Chevrolet parts that delivers a 5.7-liter V8 with 300 horsepower and a 4-speed manual transmission, as well as reaching 100 km/h in seven seconds. The acquisition is approximately $90,000.

This car is considered by many to be ideal for couples, a theory that was later confirmed after he registered again with his girlfriend as she walked the streets in the sunshine, a scenario that shook the networks.

