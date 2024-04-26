April 26, 2024

Fahad Ghaffar's lawyers present evidence proving investor participation in John Paulson companies

– Commitment to documentary evidence in order to prove this Fahd Jaafar Yes you are a member of two Entrepreneur entities John Paulson In Puerto Rico, lawyer Jose Andrew Fuentes began to continue questioning his client on Thursday during the second day of the evidentiary hearing seeking to prove that the executive of Pakistani origin is an accomplice of the billionaire on the island.

Before Judge Alfonso Martinez Piofanetti, Andrew Fuentes took the witness through several documents in which his signature appeared under his name, but also as an authorized representative of the Paulson companies, in particular Duo Condado JV Holdings LLC.

Ghaffar sued Paulson seeking a statutory injunction from accessing Duo Condado's information, as Paulson allegedly refuses to recognize the rights of the entity Condado Hotel Owners LLC, a limited liability company owned by the investor.

Among the documents shown in court was a 2014 operating agreement for Duo Condado when its only members were Paulson PRV Holdings LLC and Condado Hotel Investors SE, according to the lawsuit.

