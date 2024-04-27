This is what these billionaires looked like before they became rich and famous

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Samuel Altman were not always millionaires in their youth, and many of them devoted themselves to activities other than being inventors. Below we show you the before and afters of the fame and fortune they've built.

by the time

In their youth they had different appearances than they do today. Regardless of the time that has passed and the changes that have occurred in their lives and professions, some have invested some of their gains in their physical appearance.

Elon Musk when he was young

As a teenager, the Starklink and Tesla creator had dark brown hair, and in the photo he's wearing a plaid shirt and dress pants. He was seen in front of the computer where he was studying.

See more

Young Elon Musk, who just wanted to change the way we pay for things online and is now the richest man in the world, having made electric cars, launched rockets into space, now wants to provide connectivity to the whole world. The real iron man pic.twitter.com/pdGhPZZURk – Nacho? (@nachoarosarena) January 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos before he got rich

Bezos founded Amazon in the parking lot of his home, and today it is the largest e-commerce store in the United States, offering a large number of products: from food or books to computers and technological products.

See more

I love you dad. pic.twitter.com/GSqHUGlgt8 – Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) June 19, 2022

To continue reading click here.