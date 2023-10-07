Uber launches a new package return service

Just this week, Uber and Uber Eats launched a new package returns service. The idea is to lay the foundations now so that the service gains its greatest strength during the upcoming Christmas season. The first feature is called “Return Parcel”, and in Spanish it would be “Return Parcel”. The new service allows users of both applications to deliver up to five packages at the same time. Shipments will be delivered to your local post office, FedEx or UPS.

newly launch He explained the details of the process. “Uber’s mission is to change the way people, food and things move around cities. “With the launch of Uber Connect three years ago, we simplified the way you can send items to friends, family or colleagues across the city.”

Likewise, Uber revealed that we are now adding a new way to save time and effort for our customers. We take care of packages that should be returned but were ignored.

reasonable prices

Uber announced that this new service costs only $5.00. Uber One members will pay just $3.00; Very reasonable prices either way.

Uber’s new business model was based on the results of A a report From the National Retail Federation. Research has confirmed that 79% of shoppers under 30 think email returns are too annoying.

The new package return variant aims to accommodate its regular and potential customers more. The service is expected to be very popular during the Christmas holidays in the United States.

Packages can be tracked in real time from the Uber app itself. The company stated that once the delivery person leaves the package at the post office, he will send a photo of it along with his receipt. This confirms that the return was successful.

Return Package is now available in about five thousand cities across the United States. The cities of Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. are included.