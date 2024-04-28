April 28, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

News, protests in universities and more

News, protests in universities and more

Winston Hale April 28, 2024 1 min read

The university says the alleged vandalism at USC is “totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The University of Southern California said Saturday that campus property was vandalized by “persons belonging to a group illegally camping on our campus.”

The Tommy Trojan statue and a fountain in Alumni Park were damaged, the university said, without elaborating on the type of damage they suffered. University officials also did not explain what led them to believe that criminals were among the participants in the demonstrations at the camp.

Video footage from CNN affiliate KABC showed the words “No to Genocide” painted on the base of the Tommy Trojan statue.

“Despite repeated warnings, this group continues to disrupt our campus activities and violate multiple university policies to harass students and others,” Joel Curran, senior vice president for communications, said in a statement.

“While the university fully supports freedom of expression, these acts of vandalism and harassment are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Curran said.

Curran said university president Carol Fould tried to meet with the students, “but they turned down these offers.”

“We expect a more reasonable response on Sunday before we are forced to take further action,” he said. “We need this area to start early this week.”

See also  They find the stolen sculpture at a company dedicated to buying and selling metals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Social Security: Beneficiaries and payment amounts for Friday, May 3 | composition

April 28, 2024 Winston Hale
1 min read

Leto boasts that he has a fortune in official networks, but he can't afford a lawyer in America.

April 27, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Alex Ottola wins his case against Joe Carrillo, another legal milestone

April 27, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Madrid Open 2024 | Carlos Alcaraz vs. Thiago Siboth Wild: schedule and where to watch the Madrid Open live in the USA and Mexico

April 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

From this date, days on Earth will be 25 hours long

April 28, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Fospuca has a parotta of the nose

April 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

News, protests in universities and more

April 28, 2024 Winston Hale