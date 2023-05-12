Hugo Cancio will sell cars in Cuba thanks to a license from Washington

Fuego Enterprises Inc. Owned by Cuban-American businessman Hugo Cancioclose to the island system, so announced You will start importing cars for sale in Cuba.

According to a statement from the company, which already has several businesses in Cuba, including the Katapulk online food selling platform, which also has its own fleet to deliver purchases to homes paid for by migrants, This work is licensed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (Office of Foreign Assets Control) of the US Treasury.

The official note reported by the media identifies Oncubaalso owned by Cancio and headquartered in Havana, which Fuego Enterprises vehicles will be new and used and built between 2018 and 2023, hybrid or combustionas well as various brands and sizes.

The scope of the offer includes small cars. small compact cars, medium-sized and large-sized cars; deluxe. sports; transferable. Minivans SUVs and pickup trucks are small, compact, mid-size and large.

The brands offered are Ford, Mercedes Benz, Chevrolet, Toyota, BMW, Land Rover, Tesla, Cadillac, and Nissan.

according to OncubaAnd Within a few days, Cancio already had about 30 import applications in the process. It indicates that deliveries in Havana take place between ten and 20 days after the purchase is completed.

Cancio stated that the imports will benefit the so-called non-state sector. That is, MSMEs Authorized by the government, this would allow “the improvement and expansion of their business management by owning this type of transportation.”

He added that the prices of the cars “will be in line with the prices of any car dealer in the United States.”

The businessman stressed that his company “has the responsibility to contribute to the well-being of Cuban society, to participate in these new opportunities that open up to break isolation and to enable Cubans to access this type of goods.”

note Oncuba Ensures that the approval of so-called private licenses for these purchases in the United States coincides with the will expressed by the Joe Biden government to support the private sector on the island.

however, It does not specify whether the car purchases will benefit state-owned enterprises that have been converted into micro, small and medium enterprises specifically to circumvent the US ban.as many experts denounced.

Oncuba Noting that the Cuban government expanded in February 2023 the possibilities of transferring ownership of cars, trailers and semi-trailers, as well as their import and marketing, providing benefits to legal persons in the “private sector”, leaving the door open for these vehicles to reach the hands of other owners.

The permit granted to Fuego Enterprises is the second of its kind in less than a month. At the end of April, Miami-based Apacargo Express was allowed to export cars, trucks, tractors, and farm equipment to Cuba for entrepreneurs.

The US Treasury Department granted the license on the condition that the beneficiaries are private sector representatives and not system administrators.

License to Sell Vehicles takes place in the midst of a fuel crisis on the island, leaving images of endless queues at gas stations, layers hanging, and a near-paralysis on public transportation.