Netflix has cancelled this subscription plan that could affect hundreds of users

Netflix has started pushing users of its $11.99 per month plan to upgrade to other programming packages. Until now, this plan was the cheapest option for users who wanted to enjoy content without having to see ads, but the company’s recent moves suggest that it wants to eliminate this option, pushing subscribers toward more expensive plans or those that include ads.

by: The opinion

End of basic economic plan without ads

News that Netflix is ​​discontinuing its ad-free basic plan has raised concerns among subscribers looking for a cheaper viewing experience without ad interruptions. According to sources, users currently subscribed to this plan will receive notifications inviting them to switch to other available plans. While Netflix has not provided an official reason for this decision, there are speculations that it could be related to the company’s efforts to increase its revenue per user and improve its profitability.

The $11.99 plan was popular among users who didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a streaming subscription while also wanting to avoid ads interrupting their viewing experience. However, with this option removed, subscribers will now have to choose between paying more for an ad-free experience or agreeing to see ads to keep their subscription cost lower.

You can read the full note at The opinion