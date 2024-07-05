July 5, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Netflix has cancelled this subscription plan that could affect hundreds of users

Netflix has cancelled this subscription plan that could affect hundreds of users

Zera Pearson July 5, 2024 2 min read

Netflix wants its users to sign up for its new ad-free plan, which costs about $4 more than the previous version Credit: Matt Rourke | AP

Netflix has started pushing users of its $11.99 per month plan to upgrade to other programming packages. Until now, this plan was the cheapest option for users who wanted to enjoy content without having to see ads, but the company’s recent moves suggest that it wants to eliminate this option, pushing subscribers toward more expensive plans or those that include ads.

by: The opinion

End of basic economic plan without ads

News that Netflix is ​​discontinuing its ad-free basic plan has raised concerns among subscribers looking for a cheaper viewing experience without ad interruptions. According to sources, users currently subscribed to this plan will receive notifications inviting them to switch to other available plans. While Netflix has not provided an official reason for this decision, there are speculations that it could be related to the company’s efforts to increase its revenue per user and improve its profitability.

The $11.99 plan was popular among users who didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a streaming subscription while also wanting to avoid ads interrupting their viewing experience. However, with this option removed, subscribers will now have to choose between paying more for an ad-free experience or agreeing to see ads to keep their subscription cost lower.

You can read the full note at The opinion

See also  Uber is betting on electric cars in Miami

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

New service at Miami airport for travelers

July 4, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Delta flight diverted to New York because food was in poor condition

July 4, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

USA Lottery: Won Over $220 Million, Hired Economic Advisors, 10 Years Later $1000 Million | USA | History

July 3, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Maria Corina Machado stood in front of a regime police officer who tried to stop a car carrying Edmundo Gonzalez.

July 5, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

This job in Florida is urgently looking for Spanish speakers only and pays up to $2,900 per week

July 5, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Netflix has cancelled this subscription plan that could affect hundreds of users

July 5, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Ravi Bina celebrates her 46th birthday

July 5, 2024 Lane Skeldon