Javier D. was appointed. Ferrer is President of Banco Popular

Company board of directors Popular, Inc. announced. (NASDAQ:BPOP) on Friday announced the appointment of Javier de Ferrer as president of the organization and the popular Bank In Puerto Rico and the United StatesWhile retaining his position as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The promotion, which includes chairmanship of Popular North America Inc. and banking subsidiaries of Popular, Inc. -Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank- It entered into force on May 9, 2024. That’s how things are, Ferrer will report directly to Ignacio Alvarez, who continues as CEO or Chief Executive Officer of the Banking Group.

Ferrer has served as COO since 2022, but his career at Popular began in 2014, where he held the positions of Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Legal Counsel.

“Since joining Popular 10 years ago, Javier (Ferrer) has excelled in every position he has held, assuming increasing responsibilities, contributing to the definition and implementation of our strategic initiatives and demonstrating exemplary leadership,” Alvarez said in written statements.

Advertising

Additionally, since 2019, Ferrer has overseen the company’s strategic planning function.

“He has also been instrumental in executing our transformation, which will continue to be a priority for our organization. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him during this exciting time for Popular.”“Continue the general communication of the CEO.

Prior to joining Popular, Ferrer was a founding partner of Pietrantoni Méndez & Álvarez LLC, a law firm based in Puerto Rico. He was also President and Vice Chairman of the State Development Bank of Puerto Rico. See also New Round of Elon Musk's Twitter Firing: Fire 10 Percent of Employees

Ferrer’s appointment represents a reorganization of Popular’s various operating units.

As President and Chief Operating Officer, Ferrer will continue to oversee all business units in Puerto Rico, the continental U.S. and the Virgin Islands, as well as lead Popular’s strategic planning and data analysis functions.

At the same time, the company’s administrative, communications, financial, risk management, security, legal and technological functions will continue to depend directly on the CEO, the island’s main banking institution noted.