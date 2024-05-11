Dana White gets a negligent courier delivery driver fired

Andpresident UFC, Dana White The moment a delivery worker from the courier delivery chain, FedEx, did his job in an inappropriate manner, which cost him his job, has been revealed after a bizarre complaint, which ended up being videoed on social media. Follower Mixed martial arts mogul.

white I captured the moment a delivery man dumped a series of packages, box by box, into a truck, for delivery in a city New York. White recorded the moment from his own car and described it ironically:

“FedEx,” White said sarcastically. “We’ll take you there, but we’ll destroy it.” White’s car companion added, “FedEx.” “My boy, don’t worry.”

Dana White roasts a neglected FedEx worker

but, fedex He took this complaint seriously and asked his worker: “The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx demonstrates every day.” The company communicated its official position on the incident to the celebrity portal TMZ.

“We are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care and this driver is no longer providing service to our company as a result of this behavior.”He added the company’s corporate message, stressing that the worker is no longer part of the workforce.

No wonder, as White has more than 9 million followers on his Instagram account, so the company did not want to bear this exclusion and preferred to fire its negligent worker, because he created a bad image for the company.

What’s next for the UFC?

After that unfortunate moment white Focuses on organization ufc 303, Framed by the expected return of Conor McGregor To the appraiser for the challenge Michael Chandler.

MacgregorHe is considered the biggest star in history MMAThe card of this event, which will be held on June 29, will be headlined by a fight scheduled to last over five rounds, in the 170-pound category, to culminate the World Fight Week celebrations.

This fight marks a comeback “a notorious person” To the octagon, after almost three years, since UFC 264, when he ended up with a broken leg, in the final fight of his trilogy against Dustin Poirier He is also coming off a two-year layoff, also having lost to Poirier.