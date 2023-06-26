A tour of Buc-ee’s, the world’s largest gas station in Texas | video

One stop Is mandatory For many travelers it is in Buc-ee’s, the largest gas station in the world what’s in Texaswhere they not only refuel, but also find food, endless items and curiosities.

Such was the euphoria of this place that many only come to take the photo Or buy a souvenir with a logo popular beaver.

Some people take tours of the station that have more than 66 thousand square feet And 120 petrol pumps.

conducted channel Youtube Life with Sergewho toured the station Book-E He is in the new Brownfels.

Frequent snacks, hot foods, drinks, sweets, clothes and other things in Book-E It blew me away. Please join me as I will give you a comprehensive tour of the Book-E Larger.

I was hungry so I bought all kinds of delicious food to try. Buc-ee’s is known for its delicious BBQ sandwiches, beef bacon, fudge, and more. I wanted to experience everything.

I mean they have 64 different soft drinks and 16 different Slurpees. To say I ate a lot is a complete understatement, but it was worth it. Buc-ee really surprised me on my first visit, and I hope you enjoyed this video as much as I enjoyed making it,” the review states.

But this is not the only video that many people use to record their experience Buc-ee’s, the largest gas station in the world Which is located in Texas. Here are other videos.