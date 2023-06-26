“ZARA Agora Mall closes July 3rd, expanding and innovating store to open first week of November 2023” | daily menu

ZARA, the popular Spanish chain, currently located on Level 3 of Agora Mall, will temporarily close its doors to the public for a redesign from July 3, and reopen its doors in the first week of November.

A moment that invites us to live a new shopping experience with an area of ​​approximately 4,000 square meters; To become the largest environment for its stores in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean. With this new brand image, new store design and new product display areas, Agora and Zara Mall will provide a state-of-the-art shopping and service experience.

The new and unique innovative format will be implemented in the city of Santo Domingo in Agora Mall, thanks to the great success of sales and flow that has been maintained in the shopping center for 10 years. The new ZARA store, the flagship of Inditex’s flagship in the Dominican Republic, will set the guidelines for the future; Based on technological design innovations that will improve the customer’s shopping experience and will have better distributed spaces to offer a wider range of clothing and accessories with better distribution.

ZARA will have two levels, with the first level of the store focusing 100% on women’s fashion and services, while the upper floor will target men’s and children’s fashion. The store location will remain on level 3 and growth will be on level 4 of the mall; Between both levels it will be possible to circulate by means of escalators and an elevator to the interior, as well as both Level 3 and Level 4 built-in entrances so customers can enter and exit each level if they wish.

During Zara’s redesign period, customers will be able to find the offer aimed at women’s, men’s and children’s fashion in the rest of the stores in the mall. “Agoura Mall stores have their latest brand collections, as well as special offers that will only be available in their Agora branches, so our customers can enjoy the complete shopping experience and all in one place,” said Silvia Rosales, Shopping Centre. boss.

Through Agora’s social networks you will be able to know all the details that both the new ZARA branch and all the stores in the mall will offer to the whole family and, of course, to fashionistas.