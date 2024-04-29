Do you want to buy or sell the dollar, and here are the prices this Sunday?

Although the markets are closed over the weekend, the world's economy continues its pace, and it is important to know what levels both the peso and the dollar are placed at.
Mexico City. This Sunday, it continues to gain strength Mexican peso against the US dollarreaching one of the best levels this weekend.
Although markets are closed over the weekend, The world economy continues at its own pace, and it is important to know what levels both the peso and the dollar are placed at.
Thus, according to this Sunday's data, the Mexican currency is trading at 17.16 pesos per dollar, registering a gain of 0.21 percent.
Buying and selling
Confirmation – Buy: 15.90 MXN Sell: 17.40 MXN
Banco Azteca – Buy: 16.15 MXN Sell: 17.64 MXN
Banco Base – Buy and Sell: 17.00 Mexican Pesos
Panorti – Buy: 15.90 MXN Sell: 17.35 MXN
BBVA – Buy: 16.11 MXN Sell: 17.24 MXN
Citibanamex – Buy: 16.42 MXN Sell: 17.35 MXN
Scotiabank – Buy: 16.00 MXN Sell: 19.20 MXN
- attention! Numbers displayed may vary when making over-the-counter transactions.
