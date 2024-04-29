April 29, 2024

Do you want to buy or sell the dollar, and here are the prices this Sunday?

April 29, 2024
exchange rate

Although the markets are closed over the weekend, the world's economy continues its pace, and it is important to know what levels both the peso and the dollar are placed at.

| According to Sunday's data, the Mexican currency is trading at 17.16 pesos per dollar, recording a gain of 0.21 percent.

Mexico City. This Sunday, it continues to gain strength Mexican peso against the US dollarreaching one of the best levels this weekend.

Thus, according to this Sunday's data, the Mexican currency is trading at 17.16 pesos per dollar, registering a gain of 0.21 percent.

Buying and selling

Confirmation – Buy: 15.90 MXN Sell: 17.40 MXN

Banco Azteca – Buy: 16.15 MXN Sell: 17.64 MXN

Banco Base – Buy and Sell: 17.00 Mexican Pesos

Panorti – Buy: 15.90 MXN Sell: 17.35 MXN

BBVA – Buy: 16.11 MXN Sell: 17.24 MXN

Citibanamex – Buy: 16.42 MXN Sell: 17.35 MXN

Scotiabank – Buy: 16.00 MXN Sell: 19.20 MXN

  • attention! Numbers displayed may vary when making over-the-counter transactions.

