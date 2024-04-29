Do you want to buy or sell the dollar, and here are the prices this Sunday?

Mexico City. This Sunday, it continues to gain strength Mexican peso against the US dollarreaching one of the best levels this weekend.

Although markets are closed over the weekend, The world economy continues at its own pace, and it is important to know what levels both the peso and the dollar are placed at.

Thus, according to this Sunday's data, the Mexican currency is trading at 17.16 pesos per dollar, registering a gain of 0.21 percent.

Buying and selling

Confirmation – Buy: 15.90 MXN Sell: 17.40 MXN

Banco Azteca – Buy: 16.15 MXN Sell: 17.64 MXN

Banco Base – Buy and Sell: 17.00 Mexican Pesos

Panorti – Buy: 15.90 MXN Sell: 17.35 MXN

BBVA – Buy: 16.11 MXN Sell: 17.24 MXN

Citibanamex – Buy: 16.42 MXN Sell: 17.35 MXN

Scotiabank – Buy: 16.00 MXN Sell: 19.20 MXN