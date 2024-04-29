Kiyosaki's perspective: The United States in economic depression

Important points: Kiyosaki defines the current situation as a “depression,” where growth is well below potential.

The US economy is witnessing a significant slowdown from the end of 2023.

There is a contrast between Kiyosaki's pessimistic view and the moderate optimism espoused by other financial leaders such as Jamie Dimon.

Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent investor in gold, silver, and Bitcoin (Bitcoin) And the author of the famous book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” recently expressed his opinion about the current state of the American economy, saying: “It won't be a smooth landing.”.

Kiyosaki confirms that The American economy is currently in a state of depressionwhich is known as “An economy with less than optimal growth.”

In a post on X on April 26, Kiyosaki commented: The US economy is in a “recession”and is characterized by growth rates far below potential.

Kiyosaki Economic Forecast

Kiyosaki highlighted recent economic figures to support his claim. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the US economy expanded by 3.4%. However, this growth slowed in the first quarter of 2024 to only 1.6%. show a sharp decline and strengthen Kiyosaki's argument.

He expressed concern that prevailing optimism could ignore fundamental economic vulnerabilities, and urged the public to focus on the facts and careful financial planning. Kiyosaki's view is noticeably influenced by his skepticism of official reports and what he calls “fake news”.

The community reacted with mixed feelings. While some acknowledge that these numbers indicate a significant slowdown that requires attention, they have commented that they do not technically meet the definition of depression.

Meanwhile, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said:JBMNBC News reported that the outlook is more optimistic, if cautious. He acknowledged the risks of stagflation but expressed hope for a soft landing, as the economy could slow but… Avoid recession despite persistent inflationary pressures.

These conflicting opinions from prominent financial figures underscore the uncertainty and diverse expectations for the future of the US economy.

While Kiyosaki is bracing for a big decline, Dimon remains cautiously optimistic, reflecting the broader debate among investors and economists.