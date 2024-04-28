This is the list of the richest people in the world for the year 2024, according to Forbes magazine

Bernard Arnold's estate has knocked Elon Musk off the top spot on Forbes' list

The American magazine specialized in the world of finance and business recently published its annual ranking of the richest people in the world. Bernard Arnault It was placed at the top of the list in 2024. According to the report issued by ForbesThere are currently a total of 2,781 people whose wealth exceeds US$1,000 million. This year saw an increase of 141 billionaires compared to the previous year, which also exceeds the record set in 2021 by 26 people.

“There are more billionaires than ever before“, he pointed out Forbes In the article. In addition, the magazine highlighted the increasing wealth that these wealthy people have accumulated. The publication stated, “Billionaires are richer than ever, with added value reaching $14.2 trillion, an increase of $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion from the previous record reached in 2021.” This increase highlights not only the expansion of their individual wealth, but also a significant increase in collective wealth on a global scale.

Regarding the geographical distribution of these wealth, The United States continues to lead the ranking with the largest number of billionaires and has 813 in its territory. China comes in second place with a total of 473 high-net-worth individuals, while India comes in third place with a total of 200 high-net-worth individuals.

Bernard Arnault (LVMH)

Elon Musk (Tesla)

Jeff Bezos (Amazon)

Mark Zuckerberg (dead)

Larry Ellison (Oracle)

Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway)

Bill Gates (Microsoft)

Steve Ballmer (Microsoft)

Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries)

Larry Page (Google)

Bernard Arnault is the richest on the list. Reuters/Stephanie Leacock

french magnate wealth, Bernard ArnaultHe achieved 10% growth last year, cementing his position as the richest person in the world.

Chairman of the luxury conglomerate LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) He now has an estimated net worth of 233,000 million US dollars. Arnault is clearly ahead of other top businessmen in the billionaire rankings. the 75 fashion and cosmetics brands That he has under his scope includes Louis Vuitton, Christian DiorAnd Sephora. In 2021, he bought Arnault Tiffany & Co. For $15.8 billion, it is believed to be the largest luxury brand acquisition ever.

Elon Musk falls to second place after a court ruling affected his salary. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo

Elon Musk He is known as the mastermind behind revolutionary companies such as Tesla, SpaceXAnd recently from the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion. He owns approximately 74% of the company, now called X, according to a study he conducted Forbes In 2023, Musk's stake in X is now worth about 70% less than what he paid for it.

The tech mogul remained in first place until this year, when his net worth saw a significant change and he dropped to second place. This change comes after a court ruling issued on January 30, 2024, canceling his salary of approximately 3,000 pounds sterling. 51 billion dollars. As of now, Musk's net worth is estimated at $195 billion.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, ranks third on Forbes' list. EFE/Michael Reynolds/Archive



Third place belongs to the American businessman Jeff Bezos. He is a founder Amazon And the airline company Blue original. He is also an owner Washington Post.

His wealth is estimated at $194 billion, according to recent data. This large amount of assets made him, in July 2017, the richest person in the world and surpassed it Bill Gatesthe famous creator Microsoft.

In 2019, he was ranked first on the magazine’s “Innovative Leaders” list. Forbes For his work with Amazon. He currently owns just under 10% of the company as he will step down as CEO in 2021.