Ford is bringing the Ford Suburban back to life, the heaviest car ever

As the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​kicks off Thursday, its estimated 210,000 visitors are gearing up for a big backyard party. And in typical Goodwood fashion, a number of new cars will make their debuts there. The impending revelation that particularly sparked interest It is the return of one of the strangest and most beloved Ford slaps that ever hit the pavement: stronghold super fan.

Ford Suburban concept. / Photo: Courtesy Ford.

Ford confirms the return of the supervisor

Earlier this month, Ford quipped that “something electrifying” was headed for Goodwood. Puns aside, the teaser video ends with a glimpse of what appeared to be the back of a transit truck. It wasn’t that yet Ford of Europe Product Communications ManagerAnd the come outAnd the Confirmed on Twitter that the Supervan board is being revived at Goodwood with an electric powertrain.

The news has been published! Tweet embed You will witness the return of the legendary Tweet embed SuperVan, this time as an all-electric version. The Tweet embed Electric SuperVan will be charging the hill starting Thursday. It’s best to ensure your quick reactions if you want to score a photo! – Jay Ward (@Jward35) June 21, 2022

Now, we have no idea what to expect with this upcoming supervisor, other than electricity of course. However, if the past has taught us anything, it is to expect something very extreme.

Ford Supervan can use the E-Transit platform

The SUPERAN will likely be based on the E-Transit Custom, which Ford revealed in full last month.. The custom E-Transit is sold under the Ford Pro business unit, which can be seen on the chassis in the teaser video along with the Ford Performance nameplate. We also wouldn’t be surprised if Ford used two of its 281-horsepower Eluminator electric box engines to get the job done. Taken directly from Mustang Mach-E GTThese compact box engines have been used by Ford in performance designs before, including the classic F-100 pickup.

But then again, Ford hasn’t revealed any official details yet, so we’ll know more once the next generation Supervan rolls up the hill at Goodwood.

Look at the original admin

Believe it or not, this will be the fourth edition of the admin. And theIt was first built in 1971 when Ford engineers put an original Transit chassis on the GT40 chassis. At the rear was a 5.0-liter V8 with 435 horsepower.a big step up from his factory peak of no more than 75 horsepower.

admin It came back in 1984, built on the second generation Transit with the powerful Cosworth DFL V8. Finally, the “Supervan 3” debuted in 1994 to showcase the third generation of Transit with the Cosworth HB V8 engine. These were unique from the first in that they both had high speed engines with a smaller displacement. Regardless, everyone was undoubtedly great.

