June 27, 2022

How to sell $50 with a mistake for up to $50,000 online

June 27, 2022


Due to an unusual ink error, some copies of the $50 bill issued in 2018 are being sold for a fortune at the Mercado Libre.


Coin production often fails, and there are collectors who usually pay a lot of money for bills with errors. It is with About $50 in circulation for which up to $50,000 is offered. Find out what the details are.

In this particular case These are the Andean Condor 50 dollar bills that started printing in 2018And, specifically, they have the details that make them unique. is that the original animal ticket is being sold by Mercado Libre for $50,000 due to an ink issue affecting all background details. From print and back to paper completely pink.

For both connoisseurs and numismatists, this type of rarity usually increases the value of a banknote or coin, especially if they are already in no use, that is, they also become antiquities.

$50 bills with an error

