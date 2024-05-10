A new Cybertruck owner learns the hard way that coolant leaks are not covered under warranty

Simple successes Memorizes in the next With Tesla Cyber ​​truck. another one What is with you He reported problems a few miles after picking up his new low-res electric pickup truck.

First seen in A Cheap By @jonesjason74 and more later Cybertruck Owners Club Forums, details how they obtained the new Cybertuck from a Tesla service center in Pensacola. After only 35 miles, after a stop at a supercharging station, the Cybertruck began to lose cool while charging.

I picked up my monster today in Pensacola. I drove to the Supercharger about 35 miles away in Crestview on my way back to Destin. , Florida. During supercharging, coolant began leaking from the back of the truck. I called Tesla service. They first told me that coolant leaks are not covered under warranty. After a few words, they said they would send a tow truck.

Telling the owner of a new car they just rented that has a coolant leak that the defect is not covered under warranty is next level. It’s even more brutal because it’s within the warranty period; It’s a new truck. Dig deeper into Cybertruck Warranty, you’ll see that even with the vehicle’s basic limited warranty period of four years/50,000 miles, it should have been covered. Have you hit something while driving on the road that caused a coolant leak? maybe. This is questionable, although they stated and provided visual proof: that the coolant leak did not start until the truck was loaded.

Just like every other Tesla owner (follower?) online these days, @jonejason74 reached out to Elon Musk and Tesla to get their attention and ask for help. Clearly, online interest is taking off.

Just 14 hours after the ordeal began, @jonejason64 tweeted an update saying Tesla “did their best to fix my truck today and have it back to me this afternoon.” He even said they finally detailed the truck. I think that’s good for him. Happy ending though? As some responses to the update noted, they succeeded, but it took “some word choice” as well as social media attention to make it clear. And even when they did, it was the least they should have done without the intervention of social media.

As problems with Cybertrucks and Tesla’s “five-star” customer service continue, more and more owners may have to turn to the Internet for help.

This article originally appeared on Jalopnik.