May 11, 2024

Fahad Ghaffar and John Paulson emerge with victories and losses in state cases

Zera Pearson May 10, 2024 5 min read

Judge Alfonso Martinez Biovanityof the Court of San Juan, announced the acceptance of the legal ban request submitted by the investor Fahd Jaafar against His former partner companies, John Paulson, To access information from the entity Earle HC LLC, which is developing the complex Vanderbilt residencesin San Juan, but rejected a similar request related to that dio condado, Owner of the Vanderbilt and La Concha hotels.

In the first case, the judge ruled that Ghaffar – through Better Puerto Rico LLC – is a partner of Earle HC and, therefore, is entitled to the data he requested in a letter dated October 30, 2023, but Paulson Puerto Rico supposedly rejected the offer.

“From the facts specified in this judgment, circumstances arise necessary for the court to summarily order Earle, by this particular action, to provide plaintiff with access to the company’s books and records. The said conclusion is unavoidable because it arises from the totality of the evidence presented and believed by the court, as well as from the particular circumstances of this case, that Better Puerto Rico is currently a member of Earle in accordance with the operating provisions. The approval of this latter entity“, reads the partial ruling of Judge Martinez Piovannetti.

