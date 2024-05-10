May 11, 2024

New car sales decline during the first four months of the year

Zera Pearson May 10, 2024 2 min read

New car sales in Puerto Rico during the first four months of this year decreased by 2.08% compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from United Group for Car Importers (Guide).

especially, Between January and April, 39,575 units were sold, while last year the number rose to 40,416.

The decline in demand was clearly reflected in the month of April, when 10,239 units were sold, i.e. 5.80% less than the same month in 2023, which recorded the sale of 10,870 new vehicles.

“Vehicle demand contracted again during April for the fourth month in a row, and this month was the largest decline so far this year. However, we continue to see strong and dynamic sales activity across brands, driven by a higher level of cross-brand availability and marketing dynamics.” The most aggressive.José Ordex, President of GUIA, noted in a press release.

