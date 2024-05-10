New car sales decline during the first four months of the year

New car sales in Puerto Rico during the first four months of this year decreased by 2.08% compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from United Group for Car Importers (Guide).

especially, Between January and April, 39,575 units were sold, while last year the number rose to 40,416.

The decline in demand was clearly reflected in the month of April, when 10,239 units were sold, i.e. 5.80% less than the same month in 2023, which recorded the sale of 10,870 new vehicles.

“Vehicle demand contracted again during April for the fourth month in a row, and this month was the largest decline so far this year. However, we continue to see strong and dynamic sales activity across brands, driven by a higher level of cross-brand availability and marketing dynamics.” The most aggressive.José Ordex, President of GUIA, noted in a press release.

Among the categories that had the greatest impact in April was the full and medium sedan category, which recorded a decrease of 90.58% compared to the same month in 2023, followed by the full and medium sedan category. Transitions sedans and compact sedans, down 17.13%.

On the other hand, the minivan sector recorded an increase of 159.09%, followed by the van sector with an increase of 12.50%.

Which car manufacturers dominated sales in April, in first place – as usual – Japanese brands with 5,015 units, thus monopolizing 48.98% of the trip.

Korean car brands came in second place, selling 2,833 new cars, representing a share of 27.67%.