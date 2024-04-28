How to practice GOMO, the simple habit that helps you disconnect and become happier

Do you look at your phone every 10 minutes? Can't bear to be without coverage or “crash” WhatsApp? Would you come home if you forgot your cell phone? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you may want to Rethink your relationship with new technologies Specifically, with the new lifestyle they have brought with them, in which we are all hyper-connected 24 hours a day.

This way of living has gradually established itself in society, almost without us realizing it, but in a very rapid and effective way. To the point that today it is difficult, if not impossible, Stay out of this vortex of information In which we are immersed.

Fear of missing out

One of the countless and still unknown consequences that are beginning to emerge in this new hyper-connected society is that Many people live glued to their mobile phones. All these people need like the air they breathe to upload a photo to their Instagram profile while having breakfast or send a WhatsApp message to their group of childhood friends to say good morning. Which, in principle, is not dangerous. But if you've grown attached to your cell phone to the point where you're genuinely terrified at the prospect of disconnecting, we're talking about FOMO (fear of missing out)).

iStock by Getty Images

This fear can be a simple worry without much worry, but if it is taken too far, it can become a real problem, a feeling that drives us towards something. unpleasant feeling of discomfort, Anxiety, and even depression.

The joy of losing things

A worrying panorama that, fortunately, can be reversed using the right means. Some tools are grouped under a concept that has come to deal with FOMO, called Jomo (joy of loss)). This “lifeboat” allows everyone who practices it to regain control of their life and enjoy every moment. In short, it brings us a little closer to happiness.

If FOMO (fear of missing out) is for people who can't stay away from their cell phones and who need to be aware of everything happening around them at all times, does that mean that JOMO (joy of missing out) is for people who don't want to know? Anything about what's going on in the world and who would rather stay isolated and look at their navels? The answer is clear, no. People who enjoy getting lost, gomo, are selective. What they do is to choose wisely those issues they want to pay attention to.

Why should I practice jumo?

Deviating from the general trend of social media addiction has important mental health benefits. In the face of the envy, sadness, or lack of self-esteem that generates FOMO, focus only on the issues closest to us. Strengthens confidence It keeps us away from the pressure of exposure on networks. Moreover, by freeing ourselves from the media burden, we become more authentic, more real, more consistent with what we think, and more free.

On the other hand, within the framework of Jomo we are building stronger social relationships, Because it is built on sincere emotional connections, without “make-up” or posturing.

Tips for a life with more JOMO

Practicing Jomo is not easy. Today, doing so is like swimming against the current. However, it is not impossible. next to, The incentive to put it into practice is very attractive, Regain control and increase emotional well-being.

If you want to practice JOMO, but think you need help doing so, we've put it together below some advices Which can help you:

Turn off notifications. Access your mobile settings and get rid of network and email notifications. This procedure is one of the most important and effective, and for many, one of the most difficult to implement. However, in a short time you will get used to it and feel as if a weight has been lifted from your shoulders. In fact, you will feel liberated.

Access your mobile settings and get rid of network and email notifications. This procedure is one of the most important and effective, and for many, one of the most difficult to implement. However, in a short time you will get used to it and feel as if a weight has been lifted from your shoulders. In fact, you will feel liberated. Limit your time on networks. This is something you can do “bareback”, that is, by imposing a certain number of hours of daily digital consumption on yourself, or you can use one of the many apps designed to help you. Control the use of networks on the mobile phone. One of the most popular is Google Digital Wellbeing. This app monitors the usage time of your device and every app and sends you reports. It also allows you to set timers to alert you when you spend too much time in an app.

iStock by Getty Images