July 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Academic excellence in medical sciences is recognized at Granma.

Academic excellence in medical sciences is recognized at Granma.

Zera Pearson July 26, 2024 1 min read

Manzanillo: At the end of the current academic year, the Granma University of Medical Sciences Group adds another success to its results by ranking 22nd among all higher education institutions in Cuba.

It is a recognition of academic excellence through the 2024 AD Scientific Index, based on data obtained through the Google Scholar platform, which evaluates the research performance and productivity of academies at the international level.

The AD Scientific Index is a ranking system for universities and institutions that analyzes the distribution of scientists in an institution according to percentages, recognizing the impact of research and the performance of the professionals who lead it.

Dr. Barbara Yasiel Guerrero Vázquez, Vice Dean of the Celia Sánchez Manduli School of Medical Sciences, in Manzanillo, explained that the result reflects the commitment of the university’s faculty to the latest contributions in science, technology and technological innovation, as well as professional training at a high level of competence.

Guerrero Vázquez pointed out that Granma’s 22nd place in medical sciences in the world ranking of scientists represents the desire of the management of the Granma School of Medicine to attract experts and retain successful scientists, and to promote progress in innovations in order to improve health and the quality of people’s lives.

See also  UASLP and Cinvestav from IPN, with close collaboration in the fields of exact sciences

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

National Academy of Medicine and PAHO present reports of the Colombia General Physician Competency Forum – PAHO/WHO
3 min read

National Academy of Medicine and PAHO present reports of the Colombia General Physician Competency Forum – PAHO/WHO

July 27, 2024 Zera Pearson
Medical simulation has revolutionized the training of doctors in the country.
2 min read

Medical simulation has revolutionized the training of doctors in the country.

July 24, 2024 Zera Pearson
Presentation of the 2023 Cuban Academy of National Sciences Awards in Villa Clara (+audio and photos)
2 min read

Presentation of the 2023 Cuban Academy of National Sciences Awards in Villa Clara (+audio and photos)

July 24, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the same battery and charging speed as the previous five generations
3 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the same battery and charging speed as the previous five generations

July 27, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Russia intercepted NATO aircraft near its borders and one of its ships violated Finnish territorial waters.
2 min read

Russia intercepted NATO aircraft near its borders and one of its ships violated Finnish territorial waters.

July 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The reasons for the presence of human remains on the Titanic have not been discovered
1 min read

The reasons for the presence of human remains on the Titanic have not been discovered

July 27, 2024 Winston Hale
A major US department store chain has declared bankruptcy after operating for 134 years.
1 min read

A major US department store chain has declared bankruptcy after operating for 134 years.

July 27, 2024 Zera Pearson