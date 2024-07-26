Academic excellence in medical sciences is recognized at Granma.

Manzanillo: At the end of the current academic year, the Granma University of Medical Sciences Group adds another success to its results by ranking 22nd among all higher education institutions in Cuba.

It is a recognition of academic excellence through the 2024 AD Scientific Index, based on data obtained through the Google Scholar platform, which evaluates the research performance and productivity of academies at the international level.

The AD Scientific Index is a ranking system for universities and institutions that analyzes the distribution of scientists in an institution according to percentages, recognizing the impact of research and the performance of the professionals who lead it.

Dr. Barbara Yasiel Guerrero Vázquez, Vice Dean of the Celia Sánchez Manduli School of Medical Sciences, in Manzanillo, explained that the result reflects the commitment of the university’s faculty to the latest contributions in science, technology and technological innovation, as well as professional training at a high level of competence.

Guerrero Vázquez pointed out that Granma’s 22nd place in medical sciences in the world ranking of scientists represents the desire of the management of the Granma School of Medicine to attract experts and retain successful scientists, and to promote progress in innovations in order to improve health and the quality of people’s lives.