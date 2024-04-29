Susana Magallon enters the US National Academy of Sciences. • The organization includes approximately 500 international members. About 190 of them won Nobel Prizes



• She is the director of the Biology Institute

The university expert, a pioneer in flower evolution research, was introduced to her colleagues at the Academy and signed the membership register during the ceremony in which the new members elected in 2023 were integrated, which was held on the occasion of the 161st annual meeting of this group.

Presenting the undergraduate student during the event, it was noted that Magallon's work in Puebla provides essential information on the origin of modern plant species richness and the evolution of their morphological diversity.

Magallon Puebla's affiliation is as an international member in the fields of evolutionary biology and plant biology. It is a widely accepted recognition of excellence in science, and is considered one of the highest honors a scientist can receive. Affiliates are selected by their peers for outstanding contributions and achievements in original research.

The NAS currently has about 2,400 members; 500 of them are international, of whom approximately 190 have won Nobel Prizes.

Magallon Puebla also joins a select group of UNAM academics who are part of the NAS, made up of José Sarukhan Cermez, Luis Felipe Rodríguez Jorge, Manuel Pembert Sierra, Rafael Palacios de la Lama, Linda Rosa Manzanilla Naim, and Gerardo Ceballos González.

a path

Susana Magallon Puebla is a pioneer in macroevolutionary genetics in Mexico and a recognized world leader in research on floral evolution and angiosperm diversity.

She is a biologist who graduated from the Faculty of Science at UNAM, where she also obtained a Master of Science in Plant Biology. He completed his PhD in the Department of Geophysical Sciences at the University of Chicago and completed his postdoctoral term at the University of California, Davis. In 2001, she joined the Biology Institute at this university as a researcher. It is part of the National System of Third Level Researchers.

His lines of research are the evolution of floral structure, macroevolutionary dynamics of land plant diversification, and mechanisms of acquisition of species richness in highly diverse lineages. These investigations are performed by integrating morphological and molecular data from living and fossil species, using parametric methods of macroevolutionary genetics.

Among his major contributions are: the method of moments for estimating the rate of diversification, the absolute temporal frame of reference for angiosperms, and the estimation of morphological characters of the ancestral flower.

Among his awards are: the Isabel Cookson Award, the Maynard Moseley Award, and the Carling Award from the Botanical Society of America; The Gabino Barreda Medal and the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Medal. She is a research associate at the Field Museum, Chicago. He has been a member of the scientific boards of DIVERSITAS (Biogenesis Core Project), the Society of Systematic Biologists, and the American Society of Plant Taxonomists.

