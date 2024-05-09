Differences between her daughters led California to doubt her paternity, but the truth was different.

Edith Garcia, 33 years old, lives in California, USA. And its story is special. Of Latin descent, her daughter Tatiana was born in 2014. But finding her so different from her parents, Edith even questions her own motherhood. Then, of course, they were able to clarify the specific situation.

By Clarion

Little did she and her husband Raul know that they were both carriers of the albinism gene, their daughter’s appearance surprised them at first. “When Tatiana was born, all I saw was this girl with very light skin and blonde hair, and I didn’t know what to think,” Edith said.

“For a second, I looked at my husband and wondered what he had done, but clearly, it didn’t work that way. So naturally, I questioned my own decisions,” the woman said.

“Personally, I find it funny because I know none of us would have done that, but when you see a blonde baby from a Mexican-American mother, it makes you wonder.”

Albinism is a disease characterized by the absence of pigment in the skin, hair and eyes. It causes poor vision and depth perception, involuntary eye movements and light sensitivity.

The condition is caused by inheriting “inactive” genes, meaning parents can carry the gene unaffected. “After Tatiana was born, my mother asked my grandfather if he knew any relatives, but he confirmed that they existed at least five generations ago,” said Edith.

“My husband’s side is similar, distant cousins ​​but not close enough to know the possibilities.” Edith says that Tatiana is not too worried about people noticing the girl’s particular appearance. “She knows she’s special,” he summed up.

