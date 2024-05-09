Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals that a worm has eaten part of his brain

Independent candidate for President of the United States Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ‘misguided’ Kennedy Saga, In a 2012 court notice, his Doctors They said he had one A dead worm On the brain, according to the New York Times.

The Times had access report, Process related Divorce of Kennedy JrIn it he explained that he suffered a loss in 2010 remember And mental confusion, So he ran tests and it was a “black spot” within it brain, Initially identified as a tumor.

However, when he was ready orPerado, another doctor called him with a second opinion. Abnormality on brain scan “A Worm It entered my brain Ate a portion Later on died”The politician said in his statement.

Kennedy Jr. ran additional tests, and after a few weeks there was no change in the “spot,” so the doctors concluded that the cyst “corresponds to the remains of a cyst.” Parasite”, suspecting that he had contracted some sort of expedition South of Asia, he told The Times recently.