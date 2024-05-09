Bruce Willis’s wife reveals details about the development of his condition

Emma Hemming’s wife Bruce Willis She recently revealed how the diagnosis of fronto-temporal dementia affecting the famous actress, who rose to fame through the film saga “Die Hard”, among others, affected her and her family.

During a talk with the Frontotemporal Degeneration Society, Hemming said announcing the news lifted a huge burden off his shoulders.. “Going public with this actually opened a lot of doors and ended up allowing me resources that I didn’t have before in terms of caring for Bruce,” she said.

Additionally, provide details about how the disease developed and whether the actor is conscious. She said in the interview that she was not sure “how aware Bruce is of his surroundings these days.” At the same time, he admitted that this situation “puts his seriousness into perspective.”

Bruce Willis turns 69 and receives an emotional tribute from his wife

Despite his statements, Hemming said that he has all the love and support from his family and fans, who hope that everything will improve and the situation can change.

In 2009, former model and businesswoman Emma Hemming Willis married Bruce Willis on a picturesque Turkish island. They both have two daughters from their relationship: Evelyn and Mabel. The actor also has three daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis.

The two families have always remained united and usually show support for each other, especially in the condition suffered by the artist: “Bruce always found joy in life and helped everyone he knew to do the same. “It meant the world to see that sense of care reflected in him and in all of us.”

Willis’ family members reported in 2022 that the actor was primarily diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that makes it difficult to express, write, and read, according to MedlinePlus.

However, one of his daughters, Rumer Willis, has revealed that doctors are now saying it is a case of frontotemporal dementia. “Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia. Unfortunately, communication challenges are just a symptom of the disease,” a statement reported by several entertainment media outlets at the time said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Frontotemporal dementia is a general term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.”

This can be misdiagnosed as a psychological problem or Alzheimer’s disease. However, this condition tends to occur at a younger age. Among the symptoms indicated by the entity are inappropriate behavior, poor personal hygiene, hesitation when speaking, difficulty reading and understanding written messages, and others.