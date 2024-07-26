William Levy’s Letters After Elizabeth Gutierrez’s Statement

After months of silence and calm on both sides, Elizabeth Gutierrez He wanted to break it to raise not one, but several spears, for his former partner, William Levi.

After the public episode in which the mother and daughter went to the family home with the police, many things were said about the artist. With these words from the driver, his face is revealed and the matter is back in the spotlight.

“My children and the father of my children deserve that I clarify some of the things that were said and misrepresented at that time,” he continued. “No one knows better than me what I went through, what I felt, and what happened. And yes, despite our problems, he is the man I will always love and wish the best for. And if my greatest flaw is loving the father of my children, I would rather that feeling be love than hate. People who know the story inside out cannot dare say that I was ‘imprisoned.’ I was in a place I chose and the man who was with me cared for me, protected me, and gave me the best he could. Sometimes, in spite of himself,” the statement read in part.

William Levi.

AG / William Levy



Writing from the heart as Eli leaves behind any bad moments and focuses on all the good they have created as a family, William reacted. But not directly to what his children’s mother posted, but in relation to the great moment he is living and the environment around him.

From Spain, where the film takes place. under the volcanoHe shows great affection to his co-workers, colleagues inside and outside the group with whom he has fun and has a great experience.

Filming will end soon and together they will make the most of every minute. “What a team!” he wrote. The photos speak for themselves. Levi is focused on the positive and great moment that his career is going through, and he is always, of course, aware of his two great loves, his children.

On these very days he visited Kayleeresponsible for that sparkle in Levi’s eyes and his smile. The rest he prefers to keep aside and away from the public eye.