This would be the millionaire figure Shakira could sell her Miami mansion for.

Lane Skeldon August 13, 2024 2 min read

Since her media split from footballer Gerard Pique, Shakira settled in Miami.Where he started a new life with his two children Milan and Sasha.

Upon his arrival in the American city, The Colombian was reportedly facing a series of problems selling one of her luxury properties in Miami.because it presented a series of infrastructure problems.

“Shakira made some arrangements in a completely unsymbolical way, so to speak. The problem is the bathrooms are under water level. This means that during the heavy rains that hit Miami,“Sewage from the city ends up flooding the house.”Omar Suarez, from Telecinco Fiesta, explained.

The palace was built on an area of ​​more than 750 square meters, according to AS informationIt is known that in recent days, the Barranquilla woman was able to sell it thanks to the support of Mark Antony.

The singer was supposed to mediate negotiations between Shakira and the famous Hollywood actor who will be the owner of the property worth more than $17 million, equivalent to approximately more than 68 billion pesos. Colombians.

Similarly, international media claim that Shakira acquired this property in 2005, and it would have cost her approximately $5 million.

It is known that after selling the luxurious and exclusive property, Shakira will move to a new residence located on Fisher Island, located in Biscayne Bay, a residential area far from downtown Miami and accessible only by ferry or helicopter. Prioritize your privacy and the privacy of your children.

Fisher Island is a private and exclusive residential enclave in Miami Beach, Florida, which has gained popularity in recent years as one of the most exclusive and luxurious residential areas, with some of the most expensive real estate in the United States located there.

The luxury island is home to a variety of amenities, including a golf course, tennis courts, a marina and several restaurants.

Alejandra Hernandez Torres

