Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan (2-2) League Cup Goals Summary | First Half

It seems so Blue Cross It was about to be removed from League CupIt had to be on penalties. Yes again. god He had to define the eleven steps in the international tournament, and only now did he enter. Round of 16 in view of Mazatlan After a dramatic comeback in the final minutes of the match, which was held Washington.

However, all the excitement in the last minutes turned into frustration at the penalty shootout after watching Antona, Dita and Giakoumakis Who bid farewell to the team that dreamed of winning this championship.

to Mazatlan Everything went well for him and he endured those last minutes as best he could when his players were very tired and unresponsive. So after a Great draw 2-2 It was all decided on penalties for Gunboats.

Anselmi’s core team did not respond.

Martin Anselmi He usually says that the selection of players is in line with the competition. But it seems that he sought to save two key players by leaving. Carlos Rotondi actually Lorenzo FaravelMe, in the second half they didn’t make a difference.

Both were needed in the first half to create more scoring chances although things would have been different had that happened. Ignacio Rivero Great game turns into 16th minute

then, Rivero He took possession of the ball strongly after the play that originated from a corner kick which made the football Blue Cross Touch of the ball across the area. Credit to goalkeeper Ricardo Gutierrez who caught the shot and blocked it with both hands.

But again, the deviations arrived, and they are very expensive. god here League Cupwhen he is at 39′ Brian Colla He scored a header after that. Mazatlan It generated a violent reaction at the feet of Brian RubioWho managed to expand the field and his colleagues made the tour to Jesus broomSent by the center Coloola.

What looked like a redeemable result became a complicated one when another goal came in the 46th minute, the first half’s extra time. Mazatlan Thanks to a great play by Ramiro Arciga, which leaked to opinion He shot, only for Barcenas to finish off the goal line and score. The score was 2-0.

Biove’s expulsion and off-field problems

Blue Cross He was still piling up problems when he was 49. Gonzalo Biovi He was sent off for a second yellow card. It was a play he shouldn’t have risked, yet it cut short his lead. Jordan Sierra And he won yellow.

This dismissal should be added to the dismissal of the physical trainer. Diego Putioli This was done from the words with the jury members. Mazatlan And he got the package.

Heavenly reaction to the great return

Blue Cross He had to show why he was the leader of La Liga, why he had one of the best teams, so from the bench. Anselmi Move the piece with Rotunda, Farafil and Sepulveda.

First in the 51st minute he got a shot from Giacomakis From the half-turn, goalkeeper Gutierrez saved it, but the best came in the last minutes. 84′ Giakoumakis Extended to Uriel Antona He was able to control the area, the formation, and score. 2-1 Which gave life to cement workers.

It was him indeed. 91st minute When the play arrived it was a sign of the course. machineOn the side of the field Andres Montano He took a free kick inside the area. It was a very precise position. Wheeler Data He had no choice but to get up and head home to make it 2-2, sending the Sky Blues fans into a frenzy.

So it all went to penalties after that. Mazatlan It can’t end Blue Cross After that by two goals.

