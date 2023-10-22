October 22, 2023

Chayan is driving her fans crazy with this new photo

Lane Skeldon October 22, 2023

The Puerto Rican singer sparked hundreds of compliments among his followers with his latest post. Check out what it’s about.

Chayanne already has the October 27th date booked. There is a new song coming and with it a new look, as can be seen in the preview that the Puerto Rican star shared on social networks.

To leave his fans “stunned”, the translator of “Dejaría todo” and “A Century Without You” showed a small clip from the video. “I’m excited to show you a little bit of the video for ‘Need a Second’, my new song that will be part of my new album 🎥 available October 27th 📅,” the artist wrote.

This announcement sparked a state of madness among her followers, as 55-year-old Chayan looks better than ever, according to the new photo she shows.

Photo: Agence France-Presse

“I give you all the seconds you need and also a late night to meet again at a concert. Happy weekend. 💜🌼💜”, “I give you all the seconds you want😍”, “I love you, I’ve grown up” with your music and you’re the best”, “What a scam!”, “I need more!!! I want to hear it ❤️❤️”, “What a tempting look”, “That’s it!! 🙌❤️🔥”, “Blessed be God 😍 What a beautiful man ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, “Amazing!! One more please!! I really want to be 27!!😍❤️💃”, “I’m dying”, are some of the comments this post sparked.

For this occasion, Elmer Figueroa Arce, the real name of the singer, decided to grow a slight gray beard, as well as shorter hair. For its admirers, Cheyenne is like a fine wine.

