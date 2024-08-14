New Pixels Let You Search Screenshots Using AI

Pixel Screenshots uses the Gemini Nano model to analyze and extract all the information from our screenshots.

Google has announced Pixel Screenshots, an AI-powered search option that will analyze screenshots

Another of those little bragging rights that can be avoided at first in an important event like Made by Google 2024While we’ve seen a lot of devices, the truth is that the search giant has introduced it. A very interesting feature comes with the Pixel 9. This will allow us to use AI-powered search on Android similar to the revolutionary Recall search on Windows.

Obviously we have to lower expectations because the thing is similar, similar, but not the same, and that’s all. No Android phone will save everything we do on it. So we can search in Timeline As Microsoft intends us to do in its desktop operating system. That would be very buzzy, and moreover 100% unsafe and not very private for us.users who today spend almost their entire lives on a smartphone.

with Pixel shotswhich is called the function, what Google wants is for us to have a database of screenshots that the Pixel device will be able to analyze and digitize, To allow us to search for any type of information Like a repository of the past for everything we have saved.

As posted by colleagues from The Edge After the Mountain View event, the app Pixel shots It was briefly shown in the Pixel 9 presentation videos, showing how to do it. Is it possible to save a screenshot of a group?such as “fashion ideas” or similar things. The phone can then be Search for information among all shots by typing a keyword.such as “sneakers” or “shirts,” which will make Pixel shots Show us all relevant results.

It is an attractive and interesting option and complements very well. Research circle In this new line of development from Google, which is working on Image searches To make life easier for the user. It is not for nothing that this option makes it possible Let’s take a screenshot of the store. connected When we see something interesting, then we can Retrieve information by searching using keywords Without having to browse through our extensive photo galleries.

How many forgotten screenshots do you have on your phone? 😬 Pixel Screenshots will help you save, organize and retrieve them by analyzing the images to make them searchable. This feature will be turned on #pixel9 Hardware powered by Gemini Nano and Tensor G4. #Made by Google pic.twitter.com/yXR4sRLTHm — Google (@google) August 13, 2024

Pixel shots The Gemini Nano model uses To analyze and store all information locally within the device itself, thus preventing leakage of important or private information via unsecured internet nodes. The idea is Save, organize and display any type of information from screenshots.Making it more useful than ever on our mobile phones.

It seems so I remember controlling it for us.Since the information to be handled Pixel shots It will be the one we provide by saving the shots. AI will never be used to scan everything we do and save it on our mobile phones.although the option still looks good to us… Let’s hope it’s not just Pixels!

You can continue android4all in Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter (X) Or consult Our channel on Telegram To stay up to date with the latest technology news.