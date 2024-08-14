What is ASMR and how does it work?

ASMR contains videos ranging from whispers to massages (illustrative images)

he eccentric ASMR It has captured the attention of millions of people around the world, and has generated countless content on platforms like YouTube. However, its acceptance is not universal, and scientific challenges remain in understanding the phenomenon.

the Autonomous Sensory Meridional Response (ASMR) refers to feelings Acupuncture and deep relaxation which some people suffer from – Auditory and visual stimuli such as whispers, rustles, slow movements, and blows. National Geographic In his article, he describes the growing popularity of these videos, which range from relaxing massages to whispering into microphones. “The joyful, comforting responses to soft images and extravagant synthetic sounds have led to the rise of the feel-good phenomenon on the internet,” he says.

Science was also interested in this phenomenon. Craig Richard“ASMR is a deep sense of relaxation often accompanied by a mild, pleasant brain tickle,” notes a professor of biopharmaceutical sciences at Shenandoah University in Virginia. He and his colleagues used brain scans to investigate ASMR, which shows activation of specific areas of the brain.It contains dopamine and oxytocin, which are known to induce feelings of relaxation and well-being. “Oxytocin, also known as the ‘love hormone,’ may be essential for ASMR,” the expert stated in a conversation with Nat Geo.

Craig Richards investigated through brain scans how ASMR activates brain regions associated with dopamine and oxytocin (Illustrated Image Infobae)

Julia BoerioA professor of psychology at the University of Essex in England has highlighted the challenges facing the scientific community in studying ASMR. “Only a few studies have been conducted on the neurological and physiological basis of ASMR.” Comment on nat geoThe professor notes that the brain activations observed during ASMR are related to somatosensory processing, reward activation, and emotional arousal.

According to Richard, “ASMR may not be that different from coriander and jazz music – people seem to either love it or hate it.” This may be because Genetic influences or positive affinity With stimuli. However, not everyone enjoys ASMR. The professor pointed out a study in Journal of Clinical Psychology Suggesting that some people may suffer from misophonia, a condition in which certain sounds cause intense discomfort, rather than pleasure.

There is controversy within the medical community about whether ASMR can be used as a treatment. Michelle Barnesa public relations specialist, expressed his opinion in the article. nat geo ASMR helps her “focus and clear her negative energy.” Meanwhile, Richard highlights that “the behaviors that trigger oxytocin release are similar to the behaviors that trigger ASMR,” suggesting a potential therapeutic benefit.

Some people enjoy ASMR, while others may experience misophonia, a feeling of extreme discomfort when confronted with certain sounds (illustrative information)

Although YouTube has become a hub for ASMRtistsIt also led to a series of scientific experiments and discussions about its effects. Stephen Smith“People who experience ASMR tend to be more open to sensory experiences in general,” the University of Winnipeg psychology professor confirmed. Smith and his team are analyzing data from brain scans for more biological evidence.

In my opinion Louise Pepperradio host, ASMR is a “mini therapy” that helps combat insomnia and stress. This experience, although subjective, has proven to have an effect had a great impact on the lives of his followers.Those who are looking for relief from their daily worries through these videos.

ASMR could follow in the footsteps of phenomena like synesthesia on its way to scientific validation (Illustrated Image Infobae)

Despite advances, the scientific acceptance of ASMR It’s early stages and doubts still exist. “There are many experiments that are not universal that are now accepted by the scientific community,” Boerio said. nat geoMention phenomena such as: synesthesia and sleep paralysis As examples of initially misunderstood sensations that have found scientific validation over time.

he future ASMR research seems promising. “The response from the scientific community and the ASMR community has been fantastic, and we’re working with researchers from all over the world,” says Boerio. But, More research is still needed. To understand the biological and neurological underpinnings of this phenomenon that has become, for many, a daily practice of self-care and emotional well-being.