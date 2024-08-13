August 14, 2024

Rodrigo Rome and Alfredo Adams join Maribelli in the US

Lane Skeldon August 13, 2024 1 min read

With great excitement, Maripily Rivera announced today that Rodrigo Romet and Alfredo Adams will continue to give their all in the hit play “La Casa de Maripily: Se vale to,” which will jump across the pond this week with a unique performance in Florida.

The winner of the fourth edition of “The House of the Famous” said that after his six shows at the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in Santurce, the Telemundo “reality show” finalist and the actor will join their next show in the southern state next Saturday, August 17, at the Osceola Center for the Performing Arts in Kissimmee.

“La Casa de Maripily: Se Vale To” has captured viewers’ attention thanks to its dynamic plot and stellar cast. Romet and Adams are expected to star and we are joined by actor Paulo Quevedo, also a former member of Casa de los Famosos. “I love that these three men who I get along so well with are able to come together for these dates in Orlando, Puerto Rico and New York,” Maripily said in written statements.

The next performances of the work are scheduled for August 24 and 25 at the Centro de Bellas Artes in Caguas, and August 31 in New York. Tickets can be purchased at Betex.com.

