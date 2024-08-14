Halle Berry: This is how she will celebrate her 58th birthday

Halle Berry will celebrate her 58th birthday while working to advance the Advanced Menopause and Midlife Women’s Health Act in West Virginia (Reuters/Mario Anzoni)

Halle BerryThe famous actress who once gave life to “Catwoman” is about to celebrate her 58 years old Instead of throwing a party, Perry revealed she wanted to spend her birthday doing something different: Working for Women’s HealthAs it was said in Extra TVPerry plans to spend the day combining her advocacy efforts on behalf of a bill that seeks to raise public awareness of menopause Providing training and resources to health service providers.

Perry revealed that he will be in West Virginia with Senator Shelley Capito to work on promoting the party. Advancing Menopause Care and Midlife Women’s Health Actlegislation introduced in May.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my birthday than fighting for all women.”Perry commented in the interview, adding that she can’t wait to be there to continue her activism.

Perry will join Sen. Shelley Capito in supporting legislation that seeks to increase public awareness about menopause and provide resources for health care providers. (Reuters/Mario Anzoni)

Perry explained in the interview that her interest in the topic stemmed from her own experience with menopause. “I realized about four years ago that I was perimenopausal, and I thought I was going to miss out,” she said. “That’s what I thought: How little I knew about this.” That lack of personal knowledge led her to think about how millions of other women might be uninformed, even though they have access to good doctors.

“I pride myself on taking my health seriously.”“I didn’t know anything, so it ignited a spark in me to help myself, and by doing this, I know I’m helping millions,” Perry said. Likewise, Perry sees this focus on women’s health as her “second act,” as she plans to work on a bigger cause.

Halle Berry’s decision to focus on women’s health stemmed from her own experience with menopause and the lack of information available (Reuters/Steve Marcus)

According to the Oscar-winning actress, she is now dedicated to thinking about how to change the world for women and ensuring they get the medical care they deserve at this crucial stage of their lives. “This has to change, and I’m saying it’s happening now.”Perry has been a vocal advocate for a variety of health issues, and her commitment to the new legislation aims to revolutionize the way women’s health is managed during pregnancy. menopause.

On the twentieth anniversary of the disaster film cat woman, Halle Berry, who played protagonist Patience Phillips, shared her thoughts on the disastrous project. In an interview with Weekly EntertainmentBerry spoke about the negative reception the film received and how it affected her career.

Halle Berry considered the failure of “Catwoman” a personal blow, although she admitted that the failure was not hers alone (Warner Bros.)

Perry admitted that he felt the film’s failure was a personal blow, though he noted that it was not a solo effort. “I felt like I was failing Halle Berry, but I didn’t do it alone,” she said. Although he did not consider the production “too bad,” Perry admitted that the criticism it received weighed heavily on his career. Since its release, the film has been a box office and critical failure.

The film was conceived as a reinvention of the character outside of the universe. Batman. Denis DenoviThe producer revealed that before casting Perry, the actresses loved her. Ashley Judd and Nicole Kidman For the main role.

Catwoman, starring Halle Berry, was a box office and critical failure upon its release in 2004 (Warner Bros.).

To prepare for his role, Perry claimed to have studied cat behavior extensively, even adopting a cat named Playdough to better understand their movements and habits. cat woman The show opened in September 2003 and faced constant changes and re-recordings, extending until June 2004, just one month before its official premiere. These last-minute edits, including changes to the film’s ending, were not enough to save it from ruin.