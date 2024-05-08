Ugly Betty, the story continues, already has a release date

After the expectations generated by the return of this Colombian production, Ugly Betty20 years later, Prime Video has revealed the day one of their favorite characters will make their return this year For Colombian, Latin American and global audiences.
“New dramatic comedy, “Ugly Betty,” the story continues, Based on the famous series I’m ugly Betty, will feature the stars of the original series: Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello. The beloved original cast is back too: Julian ArangoNatalia Ramirez, Lorna Cepeda, Lucis Velasquez, Marcela Posada, Mario Duarte, Julio Cesar Herrera, Ricardo Velez, Alberto Leon Jaramillo, and Estefania Gomez.
But there will also be new characters played by Rodrigo Candamel, Juanita Molina, Zaric Leon and Sebastian Osorio.
It will premiere on July 19 It will be available at Prime Video In more than 240 countries and regions around the world.
This new story is produced by Estudio RCN for Prime Video and It tells the story of the famous Beatriz Pinzón Solano, ugly house, After 20 years After the original program has finished. “While empowered Betty works hard to rebuild her relationship with her teenage daughter, her relationship with Armando quickly deteriorates, leaving her wondering if she made the right decision 20 years ago,” the film’s synopsis reads.
They confirm from Prime Video that 335 episodes of the original series I’m ugly Betty Available on their platform In Latin America.
“He looks at it It was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most successful television series in history. I’m ugly Betty It was broadcast in about 180 countriesIt has been dubbed into 15 languages and edited in 28 territories, including India, South Africa and the United States, and remains in the top 10 most watched content in Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia.
