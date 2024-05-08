Ugly Betty, the story continues, already has a release date

After the expectations generated by the return of this Colombian production, Ugly Betty20 years later, Prime Video has revealed the day one of their favorite characters will make their return this year For Colombian, Latin American and global audiences.

“New dramatic comedy, “Ugly Betty,” the story continues, Based on the famous series I’m ugly Betty, will feature the stars of the original series: Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello. The beloved original cast is back too: Julian ArangoNatalia Ramirez, Lorna Cepeda, Lucis Velasquez, Marcela Posada, Mario Duarte, Julio Cesar Herrera, Ricardo Velez, Alberto Leon Jaramillo, and Estefania Gomez.

But there will also be new characters played by Rodrigo Candamel, Juanita Molina, Zaric Leon and Sebastian Osorio.