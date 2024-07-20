July 20, 2024

Nancy Alvarez sparks controversy after comments against Venezuelans who recently arrived in the United States

July 20, 2024

In the broadcast of the new episode of the TV show “Desiguales”, different topics of interest to the public were addressed, sparking controversy about what happened last Sunday, July 14, in the Copa America final, a topic in which Dr. Nancy Alvarez had a lot to say.

It is worth noting that minutes before the start of the match, a disorderly situation arose at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, when hundreds of fans tried to enter without their tickets, taking various routes, including the stadium’s air ducts. The behavior sparked negative reactions on social networks.

Showing what happened, the program’s hosts Karina Banda, Adamari Lopez, Miguebeles Castellanos, Amara “La Negra” and Nancy Alvarez expressed their views on the situation.

Although both presenters tried to be as respectful as possible, the Dominican for her part had no limits when adding unpleasant comments.

Adamari and Karina rejected everything that happened that night, claiming that it was “total disrespect.” In addition, Alvarez did not hesitate to criticize “those Creoles who came to the United States in search of new opportunities.

“Thanks to everyone being allowed to cross the border, there is now a very dangerous gang here that came from Venezuela,” the doctor added, interrupted by Lopez, who confirmed that there are organizations of this type everywhere.

With the Puerto Rican woman interrupting, the family therapist took the floor again and added, “At a level so high that it is stronger than those in El Salvador,” creating a tense atmosphere.

Alvarez made it clear that he does not agree with Venezuelans remaining in the North American country, which is why he asserted that they are “criminals.”

