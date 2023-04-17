They released a northern version of “Peaches, Peaches” and it went viral

Super Mario Bros: The Movie is sweeping the global box officeas critics and people who actually had the chance to see it rated it as a huge success.

One of the scenes that had the greatest impact on social networking sites It’s the browser musical where he sings for Princess Peachwhere it was well received by fans of the video game franchise.

Did the northern version of the song come out?

On social networks, “Peaches” has been a hit ever since Add millions of views And many parodies of her already on various internet platforms.

And one of those who did not want to be left behind was the group Shinigami from the northwho released their own version of the “lying down” style, which became a trend.

“Peach, you are great, with my star we will be back today. Peach, listen carefully, I will always love you,” says part of the song.

Who are the Shinigami in the North?

The group that describes itself as “kind nortaku”On April 12, he posted to his Facebook account his reinterpretation of the theme that Jack Black sings in Super Mario Bros. Ultimate. , which was well received by the audience.