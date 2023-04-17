Leonardo DiCaprio was caught at Coachella with ex-girlfriend Bradley Cooper

(Reuters/Mike Blake/File)

the festival Coachella It brings together top international music artists on stage, but among the audience, celebrities also become a topic of conversation. on show on saturday, Leonardo DiCaprio He was arrested Irina Sheikhthe model was a couple Bradley Cooper.

In the representative photos Titanic (1997) He was filmed in a hat and a black T-shirt, and he was also wearing a face mask that he was going to use without being noticed. Based on the lighting of the venue, it could be assumed that it was in an exclusive access area for this festival.

In another photo, the movie actor is pictured without the mask and interacting with the young woman up close, but they are not seen in any kind of more intimate contact.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper ended their relationship in 2019, as rumors spread that confirmed that the actor had a secret relationship with Lady Gaga, and their meetings were more frequent during the filming of the movie. A star is born.

However, in November 2022 some photos were published that would confirm them reconciliation. Regarding his alleged love affair with Lady Gaga, Cooper stated this at the time:

“We created a love story for the audience. For me, as an artist and as an actress, of course, we wanted people to think we were in love. We wanted people to feel that love at the Academy Awards.”

Information under development *