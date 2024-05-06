Schedule, when it starts and where to see it in the US and Mexico

the Met Gala 2024 You are about to be dazzled by her charm and style. this Monday, May 6, The fashion world will gather in New York for one of the most anticipated events of the year. Under the topic “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion”, the promise of merging the historical and the technological, in a celebration that seeks to honor the evolution of fashion over time. Hosted by Iconic Anna WintourThe event will witness the presence of prominent figures such as Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth, who will host this dazzling event. “Garden of Time.” The Met Gala is not just a charity gala, it is also a space where fashion becomes art and creativity reaches its fullest expression.

Inspiration for Sleeping Beauty: The Garden of Time by J. J. Ballard

who have been selected before Anna Wintour They look for inspiration at the Metropolitan Museum’s annual costume exhibition, which this year focuses on “Sleeping Beauties,” historically fragile clothing. J. G. Ballard’s story “The Garden of Time” has been suggested as a source of additional inspiration.

Meta Gala 2024 (Nick Knight/Metropolitan Museum of Art via AP) Nick Knight/AP Lapress

This tale, a dystopian novel published in 1962, depicts two aristocrats immersed in an environment of beauty surrounded by chaos, a story that could resonate with the 450 guests ready to be wowed at the 2024 Met Gala.

Personalities preparing to attend the Met Gala 2024

The long-awaited event for Met Gala 2024 It promises to bring together a group of celebrities from various fields. One of the most prominent figures is the expected presence of the clan members Kardashian Jenner, focusing on the queen of boldness, Kim Kardashian, and model Kendall Jenner, who was recently linked to the character Bad Bunny. Moreover, the singer Rihanna He confirmed his presence, promising a more “simple” approach after his eye-catching appearance last year.

It is expected to be attended by more famous couples, such as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, as well as personalities from cinema, music, sports, business and entertainment. The Met Gala, in its effort to keep pace with society, invites Generation Z stars and pioneering figures of the Internet age, such as business mogul Elon Musk, who attended two years ago with his mother, May.





The honorary chair of the ceremony this year is the CEO of TikTok, Shu Qiu, whose company is sponsoring the event in collaboration with Loewe and Condé Nast. The endorsement comes at a time when the United States is considering banning the social network in the country, highlighting the influence and convergence between technology and fashion at the Met Gala.

Zendayi in a photo from the May 6, 2019 issue in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Ivan Agostini/AP-Laprise

Met Gala 2024: New York dress code

he The dress to be worn The official book will be “The Garden of Time,” inspired by a short story written by British author J. J. Ballard in 1962, and whose events take place, as its title suggests, in a garden full of transparent flowers that manipulate time.

Meta Gala 2024: schedule and how to see it in the USA and Mexico

the Met Gala 2024 It will be held on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The organization stated that it will begin at 6:00 pm Eastern time, 4:00 pm Mexico time.

New York: 6 p.m

Mexico: 4 p.m

Spain: 00h

How to watch the Met Gala 2024 live? You should keep in mind that celebrities’ arrival on the red carpet will take place before 6:00 PM (local time) as they usually arrive before the start time. It can be watched live via broadcast Vogue flow On its digital platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The TV signal E! It will be broadcast to Latin America.