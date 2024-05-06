Lupillo Rivera steals Maribelli’s salvation and removes José “La Milaza” Reyes from the list of candidates

Lupillo Rivera He managed to extract the benefit of redemption from the Puerto Rican woman Maribelli RiveraChanging the panel of candidate residents who are at risk of leaving tomorrow evening “House of the Famous 4.”

“I don’t have the decision yet, it’s very difficult. It’s a play we can accept. “I don’t know the reasons. It’s the first time I feel nervous.” He said the famous “Toro de los corridos” in response to questions from broadcaster Nacho Lozano.

However, the Mexican singer took an unexpected turn. He decided not to save himself and thus remove his roommate, a former Dominican baseball player, from the table. Jose Reyes “La Milaza”.

With this step, the celebrities who will go up with Lupillo Rivera to the elimination chamber tomorrow are Paulo Quevedo, Rodrigo Rome And Puerto Rican Patricia Corsino.

The fourth installment of The House of the Famous premiered on January 23 It ranks as one of the most controversial seasons in the program’s history to date.

he “reality show” Which is broadcast Monday to Friday at 7:00 pm (Tuesday at 11:30 pm). Telemundo And Sunday at 7:00 pm in Punto 2, It ends next Monday, May 20.

This season started with 21 residents. However, two left the house of their own free will: Gregorio Pernia and “influencer” pedro luis joao figuera, known as “Divas.” Likewise, two other participants were excluded and expelled, Thale Garcia and Carlos Gomez “El Canyon” respectively.