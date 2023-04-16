By the pool, Aleida Núñez imposes style with the perfect swimwear for summer

singer and actress Alida Nunez He continues to tread on social networks after his time on the reality show “La Casa de Los Famosos”. The model has also managed to carve her own on digital platforms and establish herself as one of the most beautiful and stylish influencers in the world.

Alida Nunez posing. Source: Instagram @aleidanunez

She is 42 years old, born in Lagos de Moreno, and possesses a unique charisma that blends perfectly with her beauty and slender body. Thus, Alida Nunez shines in her novel instagram She has over 4 million followers who approve posts daily where she is the absolute champ.

Alida Nunez posing. Source: Instagram @aleidanunez

Photoshoots, excursions and show events are part of the content Alida Nunez Share on your camera’s social network. But always with the distinctive touch of fashion she decides to wear that allows her to flaunt her body and her sense of fashion.

Aleida Núñez’s Instagram post

Alida Nunez It is an inspiration to many women, both in terms of physical care, when it comes to applying makeup and much more when it comes to clothing. The Mexican influencer sets trends and always gets the approval of her huge fanbase.

Alida Nunez posing. Source: Instagram @aleidanunez

at this opportunity, Alida Nunez He’s back to get all the attention instagram When sharing a picture of the pool. The former participant of “La Casa de Los Famosos” wore a black bathing suit, perfect for summer. The influencer has managed to impose a style that many of her fans are sure to emulate.

Read on

Alida Nunez showed off her six-pack with stretchy leggings and a T-shirt

In a tulle dress, Alida Nunez asserts herself as the most beautiful

Mariazell shows that primary colors are perfect for swimwear