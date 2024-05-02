Princess Charlotte turns nine and her parents are celebrating with a photo

LONDON (CNN) — The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a photo of Radiant Princess Charlotte To commemorate his ninth birthday.

The celebratory photo was posted on the couple’s official social media accounts on Thursday along with a message of thanks “for all the kind messages today.” The photo belongs to Kate, Princess of Wales, and was taken in recent days in Windsor.

This is the second photo in as many weeks of the Welsh, who last week celebrated the sixth birthday of their youngest son, Prince Louis. Prince William and Princess Kate have made it a tradition to post photos of their children every year to celebrate their birthdays.

This is the second instance where we have seen a change in Welsh image publishing. Previously, Kensington Palace sent the photo to embargoed media so the press could prepare to publish it. After the commotion is over Last photo of Kate For Mother’s Day, which was discovered to have been digitally altered, the palace’s publishing process was adapted. The new photo has not been verified by CNN.

Kensington Palace seemed to be taking back some control and narrative by posting to social accounts just that day, knowing that any lack of honesty or sense of inauthenticity would unleash all kinds of lies. Conspiracy theories As happened last time.

It’s been a rocky start to 2024 for the British royal family. Kate has been away from public duties since Christmas and is currently taking them on Cancer treatment.

Princess Charlotte was last seen in public during the British royal family’s traditional Christmas walk to church at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The nine-year-old was also seen in early December with her parents and siblings at her mother’s annual Christmas party at Westminster Abbey in London.

Last week, on a visit to a school in the West Midlands, Charlotte’s father, Prince William, shared his favorite joke with pupils at St Michael’s Church of England High School: a ‘knock knock’ joke involving a cow interrupting them.

Charlotte is third in line to the throne, after her father and older brother, Prince George. Although she is one of the youngest members of the family, her mother revealed in 2017 that she is “the one in charge.”

Royal fans will remember a video of Charlotte at the state funeral of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022, where she appeared to remind her older brother George to bow as the late King’s coffin passed them at Wellington Arch. Also seen in the previous screening of Color forces In London, his younger brother, Prince Louis, was prevented from greeting the crowd too enthusiastically as his carriage passed.

Last year, the little princess won people’s hearts due to her royal resemblance to her mother, when they attended King Charles’ coronation. On her grandfather’s big day, Carlotta wore a miniature version of her mother’s ivory silk dress and silver headdress.

Charlotte is the first British princess not to be preceded by a younger brother in the line of succession. This is because his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, changed the rules with Succession to the Crown Act 2013 So that all royal children born after 2011 will have the same right to the throne regardless of their gender.

Two years later, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born on May 2, 2015 at St. Mary’s Hospital in west London. The change means he did not lose his position in the line of succession after the birth of Prince Louis in 2018.

CNN’s Max Foster and Kat Nichols contributed to this story.