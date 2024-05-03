From FIFA to Spice Girls

After officially retiring from playing… David Beckham He is experiencing one of the happiest moments of his life: in the last two years he has been able to achieve this Lionel Messi To Inter Miami, the club he co-owns, he released the documentary about his life on Netflix and lives a life of luxury with his wife, Victoria Beckham. The British businessman, one of the figures who was able to transcend football for the sake of his image, He was 49 years old This Thursday, May 2nd They celebrated him with many special congratulations.

David Beckham is one of the football players who changed the paradigm of football players. Until he arrived at Manchester United’s top flight, there were a few players who posed as models for prestigious brands and did business in their name. In addition to being a great footballer and one of the jewels of the English team, the Briton managed to break this mold and became the image of various advertising campaigns, which opened another door to elite footballers. All this was reflected in his documentary David (Netflix)as well as in A Spice Girls singer’s crush, Victoria AdamsShe became his life partner and he had four children with her.

Spice Girls tribute to David Beckham. Photo: @spicegirls

On this special day, Victoria BeckhamAs expected, she was the first to welcome her husband in 49 years. “I love you so much. Happy Birthday David,” he wrote alongside a photo of them as young people in the early years of falling in love. As well as the official Instagram account of the legendary pop group, Sexy girlsHe dedicated a post to him: “Happy birthday to our unofficial social media manager and one of the original Spice Boys members.”

Victoria paid tribute to David Beckham on Instagram. Photo/Instagram: VictoriaBeckham

Greetings from Ezequiel Lavezzi on Instagram. Photo: @pocho22lavezzi

In this sense, the official account of world Cup He remembers one of the player’s best moments in the most prestigious competitions at the national team level. “When David Beckham scored a stunning goal against Colombia in the 1998 FIFA World Cup and then ran to ask Carlos “Pepe” Valderrama for the shirt,” they said with a laugh. PinsWhere the British young man appears approaching the Colombian legend to keep his shirt.

Throughout the day, he was also welcomed by other international football stars such as Gary NevilleHis teammate at Manchester United. “Have a nice day. Happy birthday, David.” story. Moreover, Argentinian Ezequiel LavezziThe one who participated with him in Paris Saint-Germain said: “Happy birthday, David.” All the best to you, my friend.” As well as the current Sevilla centre-back and his British colleague at Real Madrid, Sergio RamosHe also wished him: “Happy birthday, my dear friend.”

The compliments received by David Beckham were as great as his personality. The former footballer has made friends everywhere he has grown and now wants to become one of the most successful owners in Major League Soccer, after signing stars such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets And Jordi Alba, among many others. So far he got League Cup And a US Open CupBut the greatest goal for this season is football LeagueLas Garzas leads with 21 points.