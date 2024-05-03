May 3, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

David Beckham shows off his chiseled torso to celebrate his 49th birthday

David Beckham shows off his chiseled torso to celebrate his 49th birthday

Lane Skeldon May 3, 2024 2 min read

Former footballer David Beckham turns 49 this week. His wife, designer Victoria Beckham, was responsible for providing new evidence of the amazing physique that her husband continued to sport at the turn of the decade. In her latest Instagram video, the former Spice Girl depicts the former Real Madrid player in all his glory, flexing his muscles and showing off his iron abs as he trains shirtless in the gym.

This isn’t the first time Victoria has publicly flaunted David’s undeniable appeal. Since the former singer has been encouraged to show her more personal side on social networks, it is common to see the athlete in suggestive poses at the initiative of his wife, whether showing his buttocks in the pool or fixing an outlet wearing only tight shorts. . “You’re welcome,” Victoria usually writes in those posts.

Given the special nature of the anniversary they are celebrating, Victoria Beckham also opened her memory box to dust off a photo of her early years of courtship with the then Manchester United striker. The designer, who is a mother of four, wrote: “Happy birthday David. I love that we are growing together! I never take you too far! You are everything to us. The best father and husband. We all love you.” With the football player after their wedding in 1999.

Victoria also shared new photos from her 50th birthday celebrations in mid-April. The injury forced her to move around using crutches and, at one point, to climb onto her husband’s back to leave the party. Meanwhile, Victoria enjoyed an elegant dinner dance and reunited with her former bandmates to sing, for the first time in a long time, the Spice Girls hit ‘Stop’.

See also  This is what Kimberly, the Pink "Power Ranger" looks like 30 years after the series premiere

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

From FIFA to Spice Girls

May 3, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Princess Charlotte turns nine and her parents are celebrating with a photo

May 2, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Maribelli collapses when she receives a call from her father in the “Celebrity House”

May 2, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Heavy rains left at least 29 people dead and others missing in Brazil

May 3, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

SSN: Meaning of your Social Security Number | composition

May 3, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

T-Mobile offers savings options to its customers

May 3, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

UV Professor Doris Oliva becomes the second woman to receive an important award from the Chilean Society of Marine Sciences – G5noticias

May 3, 2024 Zera Pearson