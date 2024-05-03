David Beckham shows off his chiseled torso to celebrate his 49th birthday

Former footballer David Beckham turns 49 this week. His wife, designer Victoria Beckham, was responsible for providing new evidence of the amazing physique that her husband continued to sport at the turn of the decade. In her latest Instagram video, the former Spice Girl depicts the former Real Madrid player in all his glory, flexing his muscles and showing off his iron abs as he trains shirtless in the gym.

This isn’t the first time Victoria has publicly flaunted David’s undeniable appeal. Since the former singer has been encouraged to show her more personal side on social networks, it is common to see the athlete in suggestive poses at the initiative of his wife, whether showing his buttocks in the pool or fixing an outlet wearing only tight shorts. . “You’re welcome,” Victoria usually writes in those posts.

Given the special nature of the anniversary they are celebrating, Victoria Beckham also opened her memory box to dust off a photo of her early years of courtship with the then Manchester United striker. The designer, who is a mother of four, wrote: “Happy birthday David. I love that we are growing together! I never take you too far! You are everything to us. The best father and husband. We all love you.” With the football player after their wedding in 1999.

Victoria also shared new photos from her 50th birthday celebrations in mid-April. The injury forced her to move around using crutches and, at one point, to climb onto her husband’s back to leave the party. Meanwhile, Victoria enjoyed an elegant dinner dance and reunited with her former bandmates to sing, for the first time in a long time, the Spice Girls hit ‘Stop’.