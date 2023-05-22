From the sea, it is confirmed that Carmen Villalobos is the most attractive of the season

This week, a photo on her social networks was enough for the beautiful Carmen Villalobos She was declared the queen of the beach by showing the most fashionable red swimsuit for May 2023. The host of “Top Chef VIP”, the reality cooking show that dedicates her in her fresh face, usually explains that it is still one of the most beautiful places on the continent.

Not only has the 39-year-old model captured the attention of all Mexicans with her performances and charisma, but she also teaches style and trends, making her a huge influencer. A good example of this is every appearance in instagram what’s he doing Carmen Villalobos.

Carmen Villalobos posing. Source: Instagram

Carmen Villalobos She shows all the time not only how beautiful she currently looks but also what an acting physique she is at her age. As her fans say, all the looks suit her and have a busty body, the dresses and skirts fit her like they were painted on her skin.

With a pink look, Carmen Villalobos caught all eyes

newly Carmen Villalobos He made it clear that every fashion trend has to pass through his hands. Wearing a side-slit dress in pink fabric with details in dark tones, the coffee star smells of a woman with the sea in the background, causing many hearts to paralyze.

Carmen Villalobos posing. Source: Instagram

Instagram post of Carmen Villalobos It is a reel of four images. The first is the one mentioned with the landscape behind him, while the rest is with the Colombian sitting on a wooden sofa, wearing the same wardrobe and doing her best to make her figure the focus of netizens who together have already given more than 262k likes.

