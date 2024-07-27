July 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A major US department store chain has declared bankruptcy after operating for 134 years.

A major US department store chain has declared bankruptcy after operating for 134 years.

Zera Pearson July 27, 2024 1 min read

politeness

Home goods and furniture retailer Conn’s has filed for bankruptcy, putting hundreds of stores at risk.

by daily Mail

In recent days, the Texas-based chain said it would close 73 of its stores in 13 states as it considers bankruptcy.

Then on Tuesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with debts of more than $1 billion, though it also said it had assets, such as stocks and stores, worth that amount as well.

Registration allows you to continue trading while the stores are liquidated.

The closures so far represent 13 percent of its 553 locations. The bankruptcy is feared to lead to more closures, also under Badcock Home Furniture & More, the brand it bought last year.

Conn’s is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and has been around in one form or another for 134 years.

Originally a plumbing and heating company, in 1933, Carol Wayne Cone Sr. acquired the store, giving Cone its modern name.

The store first began retailing refrigerators in 1937, but today it sells everything from appliances to televisions, furniture and more.

Read more from daily Mail

See also  T-Mobile to pay customers millions for data stolen in a hack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Why Soda Cans Are Exploding on US Flights: Airlines Search for Solution
2 min read

Why Soda Cans Are Exploding on US Flights: Airlines Search for Solution

July 27, 2024 Zera Pearson
BCN returns CABEI $200 million loan to counter massive bank run
2 min read

BCN returns CABEI $200 million loan to counter massive bank run

July 26, 2024 Zera Pearson
MIT Offers Innovative Solution to End Poor Mobile Connectivity
3 min read

MIT Offers Innovative Solution to End Poor Mobile Connectivity

July 23, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the same battery and charging speed as the previous five generations
3 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the same battery and charging speed as the previous five generations

July 27, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Russia intercepted NATO aircraft near its borders and one of its ships violated Finnish territorial waters.
2 min read

Russia intercepted NATO aircraft near its borders and one of its ships violated Finnish territorial waters.

July 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The reasons for the presence of human remains on the Titanic have not been discovered
1 min read

The reasons for the presence of human remains on the Titanic have not been discovered

July 27, 2024 Winston Hale
A major US department store chain has declared bankruptcy after operating for 134 years.
1 min read

A major US department store chain has declared bankruptcy after operating for 134 years.

July 27, 2024 Zera Pearson