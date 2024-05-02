Maribelli collapses when she receives a call from her father in the “Celebrity House”

After winning tonight's raffle “big coin”Puerto Rican model and businesswoman Maribelli Rivera He had a surprise and emotional call into the reality show The famous house Which brought tears to his eyes.

The call came only from his father. Hector RiveraDirect from Puerto Rico.

“I love you so much, I want to get there now.”he expressed the so-called “Hurricane Boricua” just by hearing his father's voice.

“We're here like we don't fit in, so happy with everything, so happy and always supporting you. “You've got the whole island supporting you from corner to corner and everyone asking about you.”Don Hector told him.

If at the beginning of the call Maribelli could hardly speak because of her excitement, when she realized it was a video call and she could also see her father, she started screaming and had to sit down.

“You are the only thing in my life, Dad. My mother is there from heaven giving me strength and you are what is left of me and my son. The two men are the things I love most in my life. The ones who give me strength and I do everything for you. Soon I will be hugging you tightly and kissing you,” she said excitedly. .

“Don't let yourself pressure yourself, you know.”Don Hector advised him. “Keep moving forward because you have all the support from all of us, from all over Puerto Rico.”