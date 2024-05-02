The Colombian artist who surpassed Shakira on one of the Billboard charts and is currently number one

Colombian singer Salomón Villada Hoyos, known in the music world as Feid or Ferxxo, has achieved a new No. 1 hit on the Billboard charts.

With his song “Luna” ft. ATL Jacob, the multi-platinum and nine-time Latin Grammy nominated Paisa artist took the No. 1 spot on Latin Airplay Chart From the prestigious magazine.

It is Feid's seventh song on the said 50-song list, which would also become the 11th collaboration in 2024 to reach the top, as well as Feid's third.

according to paintingthe lead single rose to number one from number two after a 15% increase in audience impressions, to 10.73 million, at US radio stations during the tracking week of March 19 to April 25.

In this ranking of ideas, “Luna” dethrones Prince Ruiz and Gabito Ballesteros' “Cosas de la peda,” which spent a week at the top and fell to third place with 8.33 million audience impressions, 23% less.

In second place on the list was the “Puntería” collaboration between Colombian Shakira and American Cardi B.

“Feid” is part of the ten songs on the album Ferxxocalipsis, which earned it a third top 10 hit on the Latin Albums chart.

For his part, American rapper ATL Jacob reached the top of the overall Latin airplay chart for the first time.

Feid is currently developing his “Ferxxocalipsis Tour 2024” world tour, which is currently traveling through several cities in the United States.

In the case of the Colombian cities of Bogota and Medellin, the event will take place on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, December 7, respectively.

The singer explained on the official tour page and on his social networks that the concerts in this region of the continent will begin on August 20 in Mexico City and will end on December 7 in Medellin.