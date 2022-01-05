Out of the air La Comay | Television

La Comay, of TeleOnce, will be off the air over the next few days, after key personnel for the space investigation have been in contact with covid-19 positives.

The production led by Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa was scheduled to return live yesterday, at 5:55 p.m., but instead, the news release was extended half an hour and started playing hard ball half an hour earlier, at 6:30 p.m., as The doll mover expressed himself over the phone as La Comay.

The doll revealed that today she will return to her usual schedule and that the delay responded to the disinfection of work areas.

“I am informing you that the La Comay program will not be shown on the air for the next few days, because the production staff, essential and essential in our staff, have been in contact with people who tested positive for the covid virus and the responsible decision has been taken,” Santarosa said in a statement posted on La Comay social networks. : “To maintain a five-day isolation for all employees for proper testing, and hopefully, everyone succeeds.”

“Our talent, Yan Ruiz, Ricardo Aldeo and I are in good health, thank God. We will be active on our social networks, Facebook and Instagram, as well as keeping you informed through the Play Hard Ball program,” it added.